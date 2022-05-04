Senior PC leader Khursheed Alam bereaved

Srinagar, May 04: The wife of former MLC and senior Peoples Conference (PC) leader Khursheed Alam passed away on Wednesday.
Sources said that Bilkees Akhtar breathed her last today morning.
Her Nimaz-e-Janaza will be offered at Hypderpora Jamia Masjid at 4 PM today, they said.
PC Chief Sajad Lone has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of Akhtar, said a party spokesman.
While expressing condolences, Sajad prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family in their hour of loss and grief.
"I extend my heartfelt condolences to Mr. Khursheed Alam on the sad demise of his wife Bilqees Akther. May Allah grant her Jannah. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family in this difficult hour", he said in his condolence message.