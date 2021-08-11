Senior union BJP leader blames Congress for unrest in Kashmir

“Congress is largely responsible for the disturbance that remained in Kashmir for long,” Chahal told media persons.

He along with other BJP leaders visited the family of slain Sarpanch Ghulam Rasool Dar and his Panch wife Jawahira in Redwani village of Kulgam to express solidarity.

“Rahul Gandhi speaks different languages in different states and he himself doesn’t know what he is talking. Nobody takes him seriously,” said Chahal referring to his Congress president’s remarks during his visit to Srinagar.

He said that the government is committed to bringing peace and prosperity to Kashmir.

“Efforts in this regard are on and peace will prevail in Kashmir come what may. The enemies of Kashmir can’t stop that,” Chahal said.

He said that militants targeting BJP workers depict their frustration. “They stand defeated,” Chahal said.

BJP UT President Ravendar Raina accused ‘Lashkar I Toiba for the killing of Sarpanch and his wife.’

“They have committed this sin and they won’t be spared,” Raina said.