Series of events held in connection with fortnight celebrations of JJM

As part of the programme, the involvement of school children is being done by way of water testing training in schools and colleges and rallies by students. The Deputy Commissioners and other senior officers have also participated in these programmes and have appealed to the people to conserve the water sources by way of its judicious use and maintaining the sanitation around the sources. The communities have been sensitized about their role in taking the ownership of the water supply schemes after their completion for maintenance and operation. During the programmes the role of PaniSamities in monitoring and execution of works was also highlighted.