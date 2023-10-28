Series of events related to Police Flag Day Week-2023 organised

In Srinagar, Police organised a run (1.6 Km) themed “Run for Unity” from Ghat number 16 to Ghat number 21 along the Boulevard Road, flagged off by SSP Srinagar Ashish Kumar Mishra and was graced by DIG CKR Sujit Kumar. The run evoked overwhelming response from students of different schools who braved the early morning chill to take part in the event. The aim of the event was to bring about awareness among the youth regarding the importance of unity, as envisioned by the enduring legacy of Sardar Vallabhai Patel for the “unification of our nation.” The event ended on an enthusiastic note with prize distribution among the students for their participation in various categories of the event.

In Baramulla, police organised debates, Run for Unity and “exhibition of martyrs” photos in Baramulla. At Chandoosa and Uri debates highlighting the contribution of police martyrs were organised in which school children and teaching and non-teaching staff of schools participated.

Floral tributes were also paid to the martyrs for their sacrifice in the line of duty. Similarly at Kreeri and Uri, Run for Unity were organised in which school children participated. The winners and runners were also felicitated. Moreover, an exhibition of martyrs’ photo gallery was displayed in different schools of Sub division Uri in order to educate students regarding sacrifices of martyrs in line of duty.

In Sopore, on the topic of national security, different lectures were delivered by eminent personalities from the education department, police officers and students from various schools. While speaking, orators highlighted the possible threats, challenges to national security and also suggested safeguards for the same. Role of the general public in national security was given priority.

Moreover, cultural programmes were presented by the students of Shah Rasool Memorial Welkin Education Trust Sopore, Neither Field School Sopore, Sanctorium Public School Sopore and Apex Public school Sopore and a well-known singer from Sopore Shafi Sopori and his team including Showkat Majazi. On the occasion, SSP Sopore Shabir Nawab, DySP DAR Sopore, DySP Ops and other senior officers and officials of Police were present.

Participants were felicitated with appreciation certificates and dinner. Additionally, debate on "Role of Police in Building Nation" was organised at Sanctorum Public School Sopore in which different lectures were delivered by eminent