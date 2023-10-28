Series of events related to Police Flag Day Week-2023 organised

Srinagar, Oct 28: In the loving memory of martyrs and to give salutation to police martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for the motherland, police under “Police Flag Day Week-2023” organised “Run for Unity events”, cultural programme, seminar on national security, debates, movie show and band shows across Kashmir.
In Srinagar, Police organised a run (1.6 Km) themed “Run for Unity” from Ghat number 16 to Ghat number 21 along the Boulevard Road, flagged off by SSP Srinagar Ashish Kumar Mishra and was graced by DIG CKR Sujit Kumar. The run evoked overwhelming response from students of different schools who braved the early morning chill to take part in the event. The aim of the event was to bring about awareness among the youth regarding the importance of unity, as envisioned by the enduring legacy of Sardar Vallabhai Patel for the “unification of our nation.” The event ended on an enthusiastic note with prize distribution among the students for their participation in various categories of the event.
In Baramulla, police organised debates, Run for Unity and “exhibition of martyrs” photos in Baramulla. At Chandoosa and Uri debates highlighting the contribution of police martyrs were organised in which school children and teaching and non-teaching staff of schools participated.
Floral tributes were also paid to the martyrs for their sacrifice in the line of duty. Similarly at Kreeri and Uri, Run for Unity were organised in which school children participated. The winners and runners were also felicitated. Moreover, an exhibition of martyrs’ photo gallery was displayed in different schools of Sub division Uri in order to educate students regarding sacrifices of martyrs in line of duty.
In Sopore, on the topic of national security, different lectures were delivered by eminent personalities from the education department, police officers and students from various schools. While speaking, orators highlighted the possible threats, challenges to national security and also suggested safeguards for the same. Role of the general public in national security was given priority.
Moreover, cultural programmes were presented by the students of Shah Rasool Memorial Welkin Education Trust Sopore, Neither Field School Sopore, Sanctorium Public School Sopore and Apex Public school Sopore and a well-known singer from Sopore Shafi Sopori and his team including Showkat Majazi. On the occasion, SSP Sopore Shabir Nawab, DySP DAR Sopore, DySP Ops and other senior officers and officials of Police were present.
Participants were felicitated with appreciation certificates and dinner. Additionally, debate on "Role of Police in Building Nation" was organised at Sanctorum Public School Sopore in which different lectures were delivered by eminent
personalities, police officers and students from various schools.
In Kulgam, police organised a “Run for Unity” event flagged off by DySP DAR Kulgam Rajinder Singh, in which students of various schools participated.
The event concluded with refreshment to the participating students besides, both boys and girls) holding 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions in the run were awarded with cash prizes. Also, to inculcate the spirit of patriotism and to highlight the bravery of martyrs, Police organised a "Movie Show" at DPL Kulgam, watched by the students of various schools of the district. Moreover, a cultural programme was organised at DPL Kulgam in which various scintillating performances were performed by local artists and students of various schools of district Kulgam.
In Pulwama, police organised Band Show at prominent public places of the district. The Police Band Show was performed by Band Party of District Police Pulwama. During the programme, the Band Show performers played various patriotic tunes to enthral the audience and depicted the braveries of Police martyrs. Moreover, a Cultural Programme organized at DPL Pulwama. The event was witnessed by SP Hqrs Pulwama Showkat Rafiq Wani along with DySP DAR and other officers of the district including a large number of locals.
In Kupwara, Police has organised a series of engaging public events that not only honour our nation's heroes but also bring the community together in a spirit of unity and patriotism. The highlight of these events took place at Martyrs Memorial Regipora Chowk. A Public Band Show was conducted, featuring captivating performances by talented musicians from District Police Band. Additionally, a vibrant Cultural Programme was held at the DPL Kupwara. The program featured an array of cultural performances, including traditional dances, music, and theatrical acts, reflecting the diverse cultural tapestry of the region.
In Ganderbal, police organised multi-dimensional cultural programmes, Orchestra & Band Show at Qamariya Park in which participants participated with huge fervour and enthusiasm. Similarly, Band Show was performed by District Police Ganderbal and the people watched the show with huge enthusiasm. On the occasion, SSP Ganderbal Nikhil Borkar appreciated all the participants who took part in the different cultural, sports and educational events which were organised by Ganderbal Police from 21st Oct, 2023.