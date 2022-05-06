Series of tourism festivals to be held in Kulgam

Kulgam, May 6: Continuing its endeavors to promote the unexplored tourist destination of Kulgam, the District Administration Kulgam is going to hold a series of tourism festivals at various unexplored tourist destinations of the district this year.
This was stated by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Dr .Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat during a meeting of officers held here under his chairmanship to review arrangements for Panchanpatri Festival scheduled to be held on 14th of May. During the meeting, arrangements for different activities including establishment of stalls, Sports activities, cultural programme and other activities were reviewed.