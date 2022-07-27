Set renewed political narrative for attainable goals: Altaf Bukhari

He said, “Post-August 5, 2019, people of Jammu and Kashmir are facing the blunt question that whether they should continue pursuing the emotional political narratives of the traditional parties or set a renewed political narrative which will enable them to protect their political and economic rights in the changed scenario.”

Bukhari asked the people to introspect to understand the emotional politics and setting unattainable goals that have brought only miseries and deaths to them. He said, “For years and decades, the politics of traditional political parties remained dominant by the deceptive narratives around plebiscite, autonomy, self-rule, Azadi, and so on. We have seen thousands of our youngsters dying pursuing these unachievable goals. Now, we have to decide whether we let the killing spree continue or put a stop to it, for a better future.”