Set targets for disposal of pending UAPA, NDPS cases: DGP Dilbag Singh

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that chairing the first session of a meeting held at Zonal Police Headquarters in Jammu to analyse the performance of the year 2021 and prepare the plans and strategies for the year 2022 for the Jammu zone, Singh stressed for improving the quality and techniques of investigation to ensure the conviction of the guilty.

He directed that special teams under the direct supervision of district SSPs should be constituted for investigation of the NDPS, UAPA, and cases of special nature.