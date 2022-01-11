Set targets for disposal of pending UAPA, NDPS cases: DGP Dilbag Singh

Jammu, Jan 11: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Tuesday directed the Police officers to set targets for immediate disposal of pending UAPA and NDPS cases.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that chairing the first session of a meeting held at Zonal Police Headquarters in Jammu to analyse the performance of the year 2021 and prepare the plans and strategies for the year 2022 for the Jammu zone, Singh stressed for improving the quality and techniques of investigation to ensure the conviction of the guilty.
He directed that special teams under the direct supervision of district SSPs should be constituted for investigation of the NDPS, UAPA, and cases of special nature.
The DGP directed the officers for following the SOPs while investigating the UAPA and asked ADGP Jammu Jammu Mukesh Singh to circulate the copies of SOPs to all district SSPs.
He emphasised deputing the Parivi officers in the courts which he said would act as a value addition for Police in courts.
Singh directed the officers to launch a special drive in tracking the absconders.
He also directed the officers to maintain close surveillance on anti-social and anti-national elements and said that every step should be taken to neutralise attempts of anti-peace elements.
The DGP gave directions in dealing the crimes of special nature more effectively.
Regarding the National Highway, he directed the officers to submit their requirements to the Police Headquarters so that the security of the National Highway was further augmented.
He stressed making organised plans of accident prevention and accident response on the highways.
Singh directed for deputing the first-aid teams on accident-prone places.
He also directed the officers to take up the work of improving the accommodation and other facilities of troops and officers on a fast-track basis.
Referring to the crimes against women, the DGP directed for opening up of special women help desks in every district so that womenfolk would fearlessly report crimes against them and they would be able to express their grievances more comfortably.
Regarding community policing, he said that besides conducting Police-public meetings, more public-centric initiatives should be taken to further strengthen the Police-public bond.