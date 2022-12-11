Budgam, Dec 11: Social activist and Chairman Jammu and Kashmir RTI Movement Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat has demanded that government must set up fire stations in remote areas of J&K as fire incidents were on rise in the last one year.
According to a press note, a delegation of RTI Movement and Kashmir Welfare Trust led by Dr Raja Muzaffar and Haji Farooq had gone to Ledden village in Charar Sharief in district Budgam on Friday to meet the victims of the fire incident which destroyed three houses on Thursday night. Relief material especially ration and blankets were distributed among the victims. RTI Movement has appealed that financial assistance under PM Awas Yojna be given to the victims so that they make new houses.
Pertinently during the intervening night of 8th and 9th December a massive fire incident destroyed three houses in Ledden village belonging to Gulam Mohammad Khatana and Nazir Ahmad Khatana.