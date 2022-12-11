‘Set up fire stations in remote areas’

According to a press note, a delegation of RTI Movement and Kashmir Welfare Trust led by Dr Raja Muzaffar and Haji Farooq had gone to Ledden village in Charar Sharief in district Budgam on Friday to meet the victims of the fire incident which destroyed three houses on Thursday night. Relief material especially ration and blankets were distributed among the victims. RTI Movement has appealed that financial assistance under PM Awas Yojna be given to the victims so that they make new houses.