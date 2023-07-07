Setback for Rahul Gandhi as Gujarat HC upholds conviction in defamation case

The court ruled that granting a stay on conviction is an exception and not a rule.

The defamation case, which dates back to the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign, revolves around Gandhi's comment, "How come all thieves have the common surname Modi." This remark was interpreted as an attempt to draw an implicit connection between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and fugitive businessmen Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi.

Gandhi's counsel, in a hearing held on April 29, had argued that his client could lose his Lok Sabha seat "permanently and irreversibly" given that the offence carried a maximum punishment of two years.