Seven arrested for irregularities in on-going JEE examination

Three of the arrested were produced before a Delhi court and sent to police custody till September 9.

Six of the arrested accused -- Siddarth Krishna, Vishambhar Mani Triapthi, Ritik Singh, Anjum Dawoodani, Animesh Kumar Singh, and Ajinkya Narhari Patil - are from Affinity Education Private Ltd. One accused has been identified as Ranjeet Singh Thakur.

The CBI had registered a case on September 1, against Affinity Education and others including its Directors and three employees, private persons (conduits) and other on the allegations of irregularities being committed in the engineering entrance examinations.

It was alleged that the said company and its Directors were manipulating the online examination of JEE (Mains) and facilitating aspiring students to get admission in top NITs in consideration of huge amount by solving the question paper of the applicant through remote access from a chosen examination centre in Sonepat (Haryana).

It was also alleged that the accused used to obtain Class 10 and 12 mark sheets, the user IDs, passwords, and post-dated cheques of aspiring students in different parts of country as security and once admission was done, they used to collect heavy amount ranging from Rs 12 to Rs 15 lakh per candidate.

Searches were conducted at 19 places including at Delhi and NCR, Pune, Jamshedpur, Indore, and Bengaluru which led to recovery of voluminous incriminating documents and devices.