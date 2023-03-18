Seven held for illegal mining, thrashing govt employees in Kulgam

Srinagar, Mar 18: Police have arrested seven people for illegal mining and thrashing mining officials and lease holders in the Khrewan area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said on Saturday.
Quoting sources, news agency KNO reported that a video went viral on social media in which the accused were seen thrashing government employees on duty and lease holders in Khrewan Ashmuji.
They said several mining officials and lease holders suffered injuries in the incident.
The accused were also involved in illegal mining in the area, which is a threat to the environment, they said.
Acting tough, Kulgam Police arrested all the seven accused involved in the incident and an FIR has been registered at Kulgam Police Station, they added.