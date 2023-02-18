Seven held for poisoning fish farm in Pulwama

Srinagar, Feb 18: Seven persons have been arrested for allegedly killing farm fish in Bathnoor Shahoora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said today.
In a handout, a police spokesman said that on 13th February police post Lassipora received a written complaint from Manzoor Ahmad Mir S/O Ab Salaam Mir R/O Bathnoor Shahoora in which he said that some unknown persons have mixed some poisonous substance in water due to which thousands of fish died in his farm at Bathnoor area of Litter Pulwama.
The spokesperson further stated that upon this information Case FIR NO 9/2023 U/S 428 IPC was registered at PS Litter and investigation taken up.
During the course of investigation of the case, by utilizing technical and human resources many suspects were called for questioning from where it has came to surface that some persons have used Bleaching powder for catching fishes at canal which acted as a source of water for said fish farm, due to which the farm fishes got killed.
All the accused persons involved in the act have been arrested, he said, as per news agency GNS.
General public of the area have hailed the role of police for timely action against the accused persons, reads the statement.