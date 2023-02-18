Seven held for poisoning fish farm in Pulwama

During the course of investigation of the case, by utilizing technical and human resources many suspects were called for questioning from where it has came to surface that some persons have used Bleaching powder for catching fishes at canal which acted as a source of water for said fish farm, due to which the farm fishes got killed.

All the accused persons involved in the act have been arrested, he said, as per news agency GNS.

General public of the area have hailed the role of police for timely action against the accused persons, reads the statement.