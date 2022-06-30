Seven injured as school picnic bus collides with truck along Srinagar-Jammu highway

Srinagar, June 30: Seven persons, including at least six students were injured after the picnic bus they were on board collided with a truck in Kadlabal area of Awantipora along the national highway in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday night, officials said.
The bus bearing registration number JK05-3783, boarded by students of Higher Secondary School Gadakhod Sumbal, on way back home from Pahalgam, collided with a truck, resulting into the injuries to seven travelers.
The injured were removed to PHC Awantipora and later referred to a tertiary hospital in Srinagar where they are said to be stable.
An official said the truck driver fled from the spot while a manhunt has been launched to trace him and a case registered into the accident.