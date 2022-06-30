Kashmir

Seven injured as school picnic bus collides with truck along Srinagar-Jammu highway

The injured were removed to PHC Awantipora while the truck driver fled from the spot.
Seven injured as school picnic bus collides with truck along Srinagar-Jammu highway
Representational Image
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, June 30: Seven persons, including at least six students were injured after the picnic bus they were on board collided with a truck in Kadlabal area of Awantipora along the national highway in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday night, officials said.

The bus bearing registration number JK05-3783, boarded by students of Higher Secondary School Gadakhod Sumbal, on way back home from Pahalgam, collided with a truck, resulting into the injuries to seven travelers.

The injured were removed to PHC Awantipora and later referred to a tertiary hospital in Srinagar where they are said to be stable.

An official said the truck driver fled from the spot while a manhunt has been launched to trace him and a case registered into the accident.

road accidents
Srinagar-Jammu highway

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com