Seven JKAS officers transferred

According to an order issued by the GAD, Sukhdev Singh Samyal, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Nowshera, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Nowshera, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department.

Shokat Mehmood, Joint Director, School Education, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Rajouri and Subah Mehta, General Manger, DIC, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Joint Director, School Education, Jammu.