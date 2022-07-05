Seven JKAS officers transferred

Srinagar, Jul 5: Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday ordered transfer and posting of seven JKAS officers in the civil administration.
According to an order issued by the GAD, Sukhdev Singh Samyal, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Nowshera, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Nowshera, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department.
Shokat Mehmood, Joint Director, School Education, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Rajouri and Subah Mehta, General Manger, DIC, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Joint Director, School Education, Jammu.
Kartar Singh, Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Rajouri, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Nowshera. He shall also hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Nowshera, in addition to his own duties, till further orders, Virender Kumar Manyal, Additional Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department, is transferred and posted as General Manager, DIC, Jammu.
Rajeev Kumar Khajuria, Assistant Commissioner, Survey and Land Records, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Marh.
He shall also hold the charge of the post of Sub Registrar, Marh, in addition to his own duties, till further orders and Naser Ali, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Marh, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Marh, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner, Survey and Land Records, J&K.