Seven shops, residential house gutted in blaze in Handwara

Srinagar, Apr 26: At least seven shops and a residential house were gutted in a massive fire incident in Qalamabad village in Handwara area in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

GNS reported that a fire broke out in a residential house this afternoon. The raging flames soon after spread to a shopping complex in proximity near Jamia Masjid Qalamabad.

Responding to the exigency, Handwara Police, Army’s 30 RR and locals swung into action to douse off the flames. After hours of strenuous efforts, the blaze was controlled but not before it gutted at least seven shops and a double-storeyed residential house. Among the gutted shops included four of merchandise (Kiryana), two of hardware and one of a tailor. The residential house and the shopping complex are said to belong to one Ghulam Ahmad Najar.