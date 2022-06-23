Miraculous escape for seven tourists, two families as houseboat sinks in Dal lake

Srinagar, Jun 23: Seven tourists and two families had a miraculous escape on Thursday after a houseboat capsized in the Dal lake following incessant rains in the Kashmir valley over the past few days.
News agency KNO quoted the houseboat owner Mohammad Yousuf saying that his houseboat "Kolhai" sank into the Dal Lake today morning saying that seven tourists were in the houseboat besides two families at the time.
He said that he along with other family members first evacuated the tourists as house boat was slowly sinking and somehow managed to take them to safer place. The families later got out of the sinking houseboat.
Yousuf said that their house boat is old and they had requested the authorities to give them permission so that they can repair it, but to no avail. He also appeal the authorities to provide compensation, besides permission to repair our house boat.