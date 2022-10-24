Kashmir

Several Bar Associations call on Chief Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey

Photo: Jammu and Kashmir Information Department
GK NEWS NETWORK

Srinagar, Oct 24: Advocates of several Bar Associations, including District Bar Association, Baramulla;  Bar Association Sumbal; Bar Association Pattan and Bar Association  Pampore called on Chief Justice of High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey.

At the out set, the advocates congratulated Justice Marey for   assuming the office as 35th Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh and extended their best wishes.

The advocates during the interaction with  the Chief Justice  also apprised him regarding some of  the issues  & demands pertaining to Bar Associations.

While assuring them that  all their genuine demands will be redressed, the Chief Justice also stressed on them  to make best use of facilities available in courts and ensure Justice to the public.

District Bar Association Baramulla and others assured the Chief Justice that  they will work with zeal and dedication to ensure proper legal assistance to needy people.

