Several claims under FRA settled in Pulwama

Pulwama, Aug 23: To ensure the effective implementation of provisions of Forest Rights Act (FRA) in the district and to dispose-off pending individual and Community claims, the District Level Committee (DLC) under the chairpersonship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pulwama, Dr Basharat Qayoom met today at DC office, here
The DC was briefed in detail about the number of cases settled in various DLC meetings and action taken regarding implementation of FRA in the district.
During the meeting, 12 cases were settled after threadbare discussions on various aspects of FRA. In previously held DLC meetings 6 individual claims and 3 Community Claims have already been settled. With this majority of the claims under FRA received in the district stand disposed-off under the provisions of the Act.
Dr Basharat impressed upon the members to ensure thorough verification of the claims as per guidelines and process remaining claims if any within a fortnight.
The DC directed officers and participating members to ensure that under the provisions of the Act, Gram Sabha and rights holders are held responsible for conservation and protection of biodiversity, wildlife, forests, adjoining catchment areas, water sources and other ecologically sensitive areas as well as to stop any destructive practices affecting these resources or cultural and natural heritage of the tribals health, livelihood and overall wellbeing.