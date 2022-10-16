Several craftsmen felicitated in Tangmarg to promote Kashmir’s art and culture

He also expressed his gratitude to the guests for their presence in this initiative by Artisane - Art & Cultural Centre, where the aim is to celebrate and glorify the spirit of craftspeople; our unsung heroes and continue to “safeguard the art and artisans in our own small way, so that it stays our meeras for future generations to take pride in.”

Master craftspeople, who have been dedicated to multiple crafts that are unique to Kashmir, also showcased their works, which were reflective of the ethos and sublime sensibilities honed over the centuries by the place. These craftspeople shared their stories of passion, dedication and motivation to keep Kashmir at the top of the craft ladder not only in the country but across the world. The artisans recollected and narrated stories of being part of Karkhans, the famous weaving centre Karkhan is the place where the interaction happens. Artisans come to Artisane - Art & Cultural Centre and work at Karkhana all day long. For them, it's a work space where they also interact with visiting buyers.