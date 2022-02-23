Several flights cancelled at Srinagar airport after heavy snowfall in Kashmir

Srinagar Feb 23: Several flights to and fro Srinagar airport were cancelled after heavy overnight snowfall reduced the visibility much to the flyers' annoyance.
Director Srinagar airport, Kuldeep Singh informed that the flights UK 611/612, SG 8374, SG 8475, G8-191/193, G8-911/913, 6E-5076/5079, 6E-2363/2364, SG-161, SG-945, UK-643, UK-644, 6E-609, 6E-137, 6E-124, 6E-6738 besides all flights of GoFirst airlines have been cancelled except G8-268.
Singh said they will update about G8–268 flight later adding the next update about the rest of the flights will be put at 1500 hours.
Kashmir valley on Wednesday morning woke up to a heavy blanket of snowfall which has snapped power supply and blocked roads on a large scale.