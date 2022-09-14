Several Govt schools renamed after martyrs in Ganderbal

Ganderbal: The District Administration Ganderbal in collaboration with Chief Education Officer (CEO) Ganderbal and District Social Welfare Officer Ganderbal today held tribute paying function in view of renaming Govt. Schools after martyrs in the district.
During tribute paying function, Govt. Boys Primary School Kachan was renamed after Martyr Gh. Mohammad and Govt. Boys Primary School Bamloora was renamed after Martyr Gulshan Ara.
The Schools have been renamed in pursuance to the directions of the Government which has taken a unique initiative of paying tributes to the Martyrs by renaming the Government Schools, Colleges, Roads etc. in their names.
The programme was presided over by the DDC Chairperson Ganderbal, Nuzhat Ishfaq; DDC Vice Chairperson, Bilal Ahmad; ADDC, Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani; ADC, Farooq Ahmad Baba; BDC Chairperson, Sherpathri, Dy CEO besides family members of the Martyrs.
On the occasion all the dignitaries paid floral tributes to both the martyrs who sacrificed in service of the nation and honored their family members.
Nuzhat Ishfaq while paying rich tribute to the martyrs complemented the school administration for conducting such tribute paying function and expressed her gratitude to the family members of martyrs.
DDC Vice Chairperson and BDC Chairperson also threw light on the life of Gh. Mohammad and described him as a true gentleman who was always ready to sacrifice his life for the dignity and integrity of the nation. Meanwhile all participants took pledge against drug abuse which was administered by ADC Ganderbal.