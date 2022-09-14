Several Govt schools renamed after martyrs in Ganderbal

Ganderbal: The District Administration Ganderbal in collaboration with Chief Education Officer (CEO) Ganderbal and District Social Welfare Officer Ganderbal today held tribute paying function in view of renaming Govt. Schools after martyrs in the district.

During tribute paying function, Govt. Boys Primary School Kachan was renamed after Martyr Gh. Mohammad and Govt. Boys Primary School Bamloora was renamed after Martyr Gulshan Ara.

The Schools have been renamed in pursuance to the directions of the Government which has taken a unique initiative of paying tributes to the Martyrs by renaming the Government Schools, Colleges, Roads etc. in their names.

The programme was presided over by the DDC Chairperson Ganderbal, Nuzhat Ishfaq; DDC Vice Chairperson, Bilal Ahmad; ADDC, Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani; ADC, Farooq Ahmad Baba; BDC Chairperson, Sherpathri, Dy CEO besides family members of the Martyrs.