Several injured in Pattan road accident

Srinagar, Feb 26: Several persons were injured after a car reportedly collided with a minibus in Hanjivira area of Pattan in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday.
Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that after the accident, a police team reached the spot and shifted the injured to Trauma Hospital Pattan.
A police official confirming the incident to GNS said that it is not immediately known whether it was a collision or any other sort of accident.
"We are ascertaining the details", he said.