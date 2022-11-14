Several Kashmir areas cut off after rains, snowfall

They said snow clearance machines have been pressed into service to clear the internal roads of Gurez Valley. Gulmarg, the world famous skiing resort received 14cms of fresh snowfall, officials said.

Meanwhile, he said, Srinagar received 5.9mm of rainfall in last 24 hours till 0830 hours today, Qazigund 2.8mm, Pahalgam 12.2mm, Kupwara 14.4mm, Kokernag 1.0mm, Gulmarg 16.8mm (mainly snowfall), Jammu 11.3mm, Banihal 18.2mm, Batote 23.2mm, Katra 13.0mm, and Bhaderwah 7.2mm.

Regarding the temperature, the MeT official told GNS that Srinagar recorded a low of 3.4°C against 0.8°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.2°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 4.5°C against minus 0.2°C on the previous night. The temperature was 3.2°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 0.6°C against minus 3.8°C on the previous night and it was 1.8°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 4.0°C against 0.9°C on the previous night and it was 0.6°C above normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 2.4°C against minus 3.6°C on the previous night, the official told GNS. It was 2.1°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the official said.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 1.1°C against minus 1.4°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 0.6°C above normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 12.4°C against 10.6°C on the previous night. It was 1.0°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 3.6°C (0.5°C below normal), Batote 3.0°C (3.2°C below normal), Katra 10.6°C (below normal by 0.8°C) and Bhadarwah 4.6°C (above normal by 1.4°C).

In Kargil area of Ladakh, he said, the mercury settled at minus 3.0°C, Leh witnessed a low of minus 4.1°C and Drass, the world’s second coldest place after Siberia, recorded minimum of minus 3.5°C.