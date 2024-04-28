Several missing as vehicle plunges into nallah in Sonamarg

Ganderbal, Apr 29: A Tavera vehicle on way from Sonamarg to Srinagar with at least eight passengers on board reportedly met with an accident near Hung area of Sonamarg in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district after it fell into nallah Sindh on Sunday evening.

Reports said that at least eight passengers were in the vehicle. Soon after the incident a massive rescue operation was launched by Police, Army, SDRP, CRPF and locals in which one person has been rescued while efforts are on to trace and rescue other missing persons.

An official said that the rescue operation is on and rescued person has been shifted to hospital for treatment.