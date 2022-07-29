Several political workers from Ajas join PC

Srinagar, July 29: Several National Conference (NC) and Apni Party workers from Ajas on Friday joined the Peoples Conference (PC). The new entrants were welcomed into the fold by senior party leader and Political Secretary to PC President Yasir Reshi.
Reshi while welcoming the new entrants in PC fold said that it is inspiring and encouraging to see people from all walks of life joining the PC with a resolve to strengthen it on ground and make it a viable political alternative and a force to reckon with.
"PC’s popularity amongst the masses could be gauged by the fact that new and experienced people are entering into the party fold with a hope to see Jammu and Kashmir a place free from uncertainty, violence and mis-governance", he added.