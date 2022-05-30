Several projects for beautification of Sonamarg in pipeline: CEO SDA

He further said that apart from these projects three to four parks including amusement park are being developed in and around Sonamarg which will add attraction and allow visitors to spend time for refreshing.

CEO said that the already parks available under the jurisdiction are outsourced while as some are being maintained. He said in absence of any state land available at Sonamarg bowl no parks could be constructed.

"We have received a good number of tourists this year and so far nearly four lakh tourists have visited Sonamarg, adding that in view of the upcoming Amarnath Ji Yatra all arrangements are being made to ensure that the pilgrims have a smooth Yatra without facing any inconvenience " CEO added.