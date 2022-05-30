Several projects for beautification of Sonamarg in pipeline: CEO SDA

Sonamarg: Famous health resort Sonamarg in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district is being developed to attract more tourists with several projects for beautification in pipeline this year, officials said.
Talking to Greater Kashmir Chief Executive Officer Sonamarg Development Authority (SDA) Mushtaq Ahmad Rather said that to develop Sonamarg health resort many projects for its beautification are in pipeline and will be taken during the current year.
He said that due to COVID-19 during last two years no major beautification projects were taken up , adding that with the improvement in situation and huge influx of tourists this year many projects for development and beautification of Sonamarg are in pipeline.
"A Theme garden, Tulip garden is being developed by floriculture department near Sonamarg Club on a patch of state land, besides a Drag lift to facilitate the skiers will be constructed by the cable car corporation Kashmir, " CEO SDA said.
He further said that apart from these projects three to four parks including amusement park are being developed in and around Sonamarg which will add attraction and allow visitors to spend time for refreshing.
CEO said that the already parks available under the jurisdiction are outsourced while as some are being maintained. He said in absence of any state land available at Sonamarg bowl no parks could be constructed.
"We have received a good number of tourists this year and so far nearly four lakh tourists have visited Sonamarg, adding that in view of the upcoming Amarnath Ji Yatra all arrangements are being made to ensure that the pilgrims have a smooth Yatra without facing any inconvenience " CEO added.