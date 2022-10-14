Several Rajwar villages without proper drinking water

Residents of upper villages of Rajwar including Thokri Mohalla, Wader Payeen, Gujar Patti Wader, Sarmarg Check, Sarmarg Main, Mani Dora, Nagni Wader, Hamlapati, Shat Mohalla, Rajpora, Khahipora alleged that the villages were reeling under acute shortage of water from past several years but authorities have failed to take any tangible measure despite repeated pleas.

Residents said that due to non availability of tap water they are forced to use contaminated water from the local streams which always poses a threat to their life and in recent past several persons have fallen ill due to water borne diseases.