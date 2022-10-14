Several Rajwar villages without proper drinking water

Kupwara, Oct 14: Residents of several villages in Rajwar area of Handwara sub district Friday expressed strong resentment against Jal Shakti Department for failing to provide them potable drinking water resulting in severe hardships to the inhabitants.
Residents of upper villages of Rajwar including Thokri Mohalla, Wader Payeen, Gujar Patti Wader, Sarmarg Check, Sarmarg Main, Mani Dora, Nagni Wader, Hamlapati, Shat Mohalla, Rajpora, Khahipora alleged that the villages were reeling under acute shortage of water from past several years but authorities have failed to take any tangible measure despite repeated pleas.
Residents said that due to non availability of tap water they are forced to use contaminated water from the local streams which always poses a threat to their life and in recent past several persons have fallen ill due to water borne diseases.
"We are unable to figure out why the government is non serious about our long pending issue," Syed Imtiyaz, a local told Greater Kashmir.
According to locals several schemes were taken up in the past to deal with the water crisis but were later left halfway.
"We have been moving from pillar to post to get this genuine demand redressed but every time our pleas fall on deaf ears," another local said.
DDC Member Rajwar Mir Sulaiman told Greater Kashmir that since several new schemes have been proposed under Jal Jeevan Mission for his Territorial Constituency. "I am sure that the problem would get redressed after the schemes would be made functional," he added.
He said that for several schemes tenders have already been floated and hopefully the miseries of people will get redressed within a couple of months.