Several SHOs transferred in Srinagar

Besides, Syed Iqbal Rashid from PS nowgam to PS Soura as SHO, Tariq Ahmad Wani from Police Post Ahmed Nagar to PS Maisuma as SHO, Manzoor Ahmad Ganie from PP Nehrupark to newly upgraded police station Ahmad Nagar as SHO, Gurpurab Singh from PS Karan nagar to DPL Srinagar.

Mohammad Abass Chak has been transferred from PP Bonmohalla to PS Karan Nagar as SHO, Showkat Ali Darzi from PS Maisuma to PP Nehrupark as Incharge, Ghulam Mohammad Rather from DPL Srinagar to newly created PS Shalteng as SHO, Aijaz Ahmad Parray from DPL Srinagar to newly created PS Sangam as SHO.