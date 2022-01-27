Several SHOs transferred in Srinagar

Srinagar, Jan 27: District Police Headquarters Srinagar on Thursday ordered transfers and postings of police officers in the district.
As per an order issued to this effect by SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal, Sajad Assad Ganie has been shifted from Police Station Nishat to PS Parimpora as SHO, Raies Hassan Wani from PS Parimpora to PS Nishat as SHO, Tanveer Ahmad Dar from PS Soura to PS Nowgam as SHO.
Besides, Syed Iqbal Rashid from PS nowgam to PS Soura as SHO, Tariq Ahmad Wani from Police Post Ahmed Nagar to PS Maisuma as SHO, Manzoor Ahmad Ganie from PP Nehrupark to newly upgraded police station Ahmad Nagar as SHO, Gurpurab Singh from PS Karan nagar to DPL Srinagar.
Mohammad Abass Chak has been transferred from PP Bonmohalla to PS Karan Nagar as SHO, Showkat Ali Darzi from PS Maisuma to PP Nehrupark as Incharge, Ghulam Mohammad Rather from DPL Srinagar to newly created PS Shalteng as SHO, Aijaz Ahmad Parray from DPL Srinagar to newly created PS Sangam as SHO.
Masroor Ali from PP Norrbagh to PC Srinagar, Kawsar Rehman Wanie from PS Parimpora to PP Noorbagh as Incharge, Sheikh Wakeel Ahmad from PP Chanpora to PP Bonmohalla as incharge, Shabir Ahmad PC Srinagar to newly created police post Khimber as incharge, Mohammad Iqbal from DPL Srinagar to newly created police post Tengpora as incharge and Shahild-ul-Islam from PS batamaloo to PS Parimpora.