‘Several workers join BJP’ | Ashok Koul welcomes them

Srinagar, May 12: Several prominent personalities and workers from various districts, including Kupwara, Srinagar, and Baramulla, today joined the BJP, a press release said.
According to a press release, they joined in presence of Ashok Koul, the General Secretary of the BJP's Jammu and Kashmir chapter, here.
Expressing his warm welcome, Ashok Koul remarked that a growing number of individuals are gradually recognising the BJP as the most trusted and commendable party nationwide, providing ample opportunities for its workers to showcase their abilities. The event witnessed an attendance of approximately 400 individuals, out of which at least 200 officially joined the BJP, leaving behind their affiliations with the Congress and other local parties, the press release added.