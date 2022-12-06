Severe cold, hazy weather continue in J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar, Dec 6: Intense cold coupled with mist and haze at many places continued unabated in J&K and Ladakh on Tuesday.

Pahalgam remained the coldest place, recording a low of minus 3.8°C, reported news agency GNS, quoting a meteorological department official here.

He said it was 0.5°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.