Severe power crises gripped Kashmir: Arif Laigroo

Srinagar June 13: PDP’s ex- state secretary youth and constituency inchargeArifLaigaroo on Tuesday said that a severe power crisis has gripped Kashmir division. In a statement, he expressed concern over the worst summer power crises in decades. “Over the past fortnight, most parts of the Kashmir division have received electricity supply only for about four hours daily and that too in intervals ranging between 15 minutes and half an hour. The rising mercury, and unscheduled power cuts in several parts of Kashmir province have started affecting residents badly.