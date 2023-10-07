Severe power crisis in Kashmir : Arif Laigaroo

In a statement, he expressed concern over the worst autumn power crises in decades. “Over the past fortnight, most parts of the Kashmir division have received electricity supply only for about four hours daily and that too in intervals ranging between 15 minutes and half an hour. The rising unscheduled power cuts in several parts of Kashmir province have started affecting residents badly. Those who can afford generators or inverters are depending upon them, while others, who form a majority, have no other option but to bear the darkness . Such a crisis has never been witnessed in the last three decades. There is no respite to people on any account,” Laigaroo said.