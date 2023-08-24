Sewing machines provided to specially-abled women

Srinagar, Aug 23: Under mission livelihood Humanity Welfare Organization Helpline NGO in collaboration with Islamic Relief and Research Trust Srinagar gave sewing machines to 5 women with disabilities to start home based earning units.
Ten families headed by persons with disabilities were given ration kits. Abdul Rashid Hanjoora President Islamic Relief and Research Trust sponsored the livelihood units. in the counselling session AR Hanjoora directly interacted with the beneficiaries and said that all the persons with disabilities should take initiative to earn with dignity.
Javed Ahmad Tak Honorary chairman Humanity Welfare Organization Helpline said that the Government has been keen to empower persons with disabilities but implementation towards last person in line is not being attained yet. “Persons with disabilities should stand up to earn with dignity and not to wait for social security pensions and charities. Youth with disabilities are fully capable to do all sorts of assignments but opportunity matters,” Tak Added
Aamir Yousuf gave a vote of thanks to all the organisers and participants. He said the community should not give charity but livelihood units need to be provided to persons with disabilities so that they can live fruitful lives. He appealed to the community to come forward and provide support to persons with disabilities.