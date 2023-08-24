Sewing machines provided to specially-abled women

Ten families headed by persons with disabilities were given ration kits. Abdul Rashid Hanjoora President Islamic Relief and Research Trust sponsored the livelihood units. in the counselling session AR Hanjoora directly interacted with the beneficiaries and said that all the persons with disabilities should take initiative to earn with dignity.

Javed Ahmad Tak Honorary chairman Humanity Welfare Organization Helpline said that the Government has been keen to empower persons with disabilities but implementation towards last person in line is not being attained yet. “Persons with disabilities should stand up to earn with dignity and not to wait for social security pensions and charities. Youth with disabilities are fully capable to do all sorts of assignments but opportunity matters,” Tak Added