Sex racket busted in Handwara, five persons including house owner, his wife arrested: Police

Srinagar, Apr 25: Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday said it busted a sex racket in Handwara area of north Kashmir Kupwara district and arrested five persons including a house owner and his wife.

Quoting a police spokesperson in a statement, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that an information was received by police from reliable sources about a racket of immoral activities operating from the house of an individual in Reshipora.

The statement read that a search party conducted a raid in the house of Shabir Ahmad War of Reshipora, where a sex racket was busted.