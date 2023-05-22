Sgr among several J&K areas record hottest day of season

He, however, said that there is a possibility of rainfall from tomorrow (Tuesday) till Wednesday afternoon, saying that the rainfall would bring the temperature down by 5-14 degree Celsius. He said that the maximum fall in the temperature is expected on Wednesday.

The officials in the Meteorological Department (MeT) said that from May 23-26, there is a possibility of fairly widespread light to moderate rain, thunder, and lightning in J&K. The officials also said that there is a possibility of hailstorms and gusty winds at a few places.