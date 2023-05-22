Sgr among several J&K areas record hottest day of season

Srinagar, May 22 : Several areas of Jammu & Kashmir including Srinagar, the summer capital of the Union Territory on Monday recorded the hottest day of the season so far while the weatherman here has predicted light to moderate rainfall from tomorrow.
Reports said Srinagar, Qazigund, Pahalgam, Kupwara, Kokernag, Jammu and other places recorded the hottest day of the season today.
Independent Weather Forecaster, Faizan Arif Keng, said that Srinagar recorded hottest day of season at 30.4 degree Celsius while Qazigund, Pahalgam, Kupwara, Kokernag and Jammu recorded a maximum temperature of 30.4 degree Celsius, 26.0 degree Celsius, 29.1 degree Celsius, 28.6 degree Celsius and 42.0 degree Celsius respectively today, marking season’s hottest day in the areas.
He, however, said that there is a possibility of rainfall from tomorrow (Tuesday) till Wednesday afternoon, saying that the rainfall would bring the temperature down by 5-14 degree Celsius. He said that the maximum fall in the temperature is expected on Wednesday.
The officials in the Meteorological Department (MeT) said that from May 23-26, there is a possibility of fairly widespread light to moderate rain, thunder, and lightning in J&K. The officials also said that there is a possibility of hailstorms and gusty winds at a few places.
The MeT also said that a few places over higher reaches may receive light snowfall as well. The officials of MeT also advised the farmers to suspend all farm operations during the period.