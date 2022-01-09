Sgr-Jammu highway remains shut, two-way traffic tomorrow if road cleared

An official said that the cut off timing for LMVs from Nagrota (Jammu) will be 0700 hrs to 1200 hrs,from Jakheni (Udhampur) 0800 hrs to 1300 hrs and from Navyug Tunnel (Qazigund side) 0900 hrs to 1300 hrs. No Vehicle shall be allowed before and after cut off timing, he said.

As for HMVs/Load Carriers, subject to fair weather and better road condition, HMVs shall be allowed from Jakheni (Udhampur) towards Srinagar after the tail of up LMVs crosses Jakheni. TCU Udhampur has been asked to liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the HMVs.