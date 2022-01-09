Sgr-Jammu highway remains shut, two-way traffic tomorrow if road cleared

Srinagar Jan 9: Passenger Light Motor Vehicles shall be allowed from both sides on the presently shut Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow while no bus or minibus will be allowed from either side, officials said.
An official said that the cut off timing for LMVs from Nagrota (Jammu) will be 0700 hrs to 1200 hrs,from Jakheni (Udhampur) 0800 hrs to 1300 hrs and from Navyug Tunnel (Qazigund side) 0900 hrs to 1300 hrs. No Vehicle shall be allowed before and after cut off timing, he said.
As for HMVs/Load Carriers, subject to fair weather and better road condition, HMVs shall be allowed from Jakheni (Udhampur) towards Srinagar after the tail of up LMVs crosses Jakheni. TCU Udhampur has been asked to liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the HMVs.
Security Forces have been advised not to ply against advisory/traffic plan in view of traffic congestion on Jammu-Srinagar NHW. They may ply from Jammu towards Srinagar after confirming the status of NHW, an official said.
HMVs with only 06 and 10 tyres shall be allowed to ply through Dhar road, he added.
Mughal Road, Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri Road and Kishtwar-Sinthan Road remain shut for now.