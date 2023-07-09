Sgr-Jmu highway continues to remain closed, Mughal road blocked due to landslides

Srinagar, July 09: The Srinagar-Jammu highway continued to remain closed while Mughal road was blocked due to landslides, officials said on Sunday.
"NH-44 is still closed, Mughal road again blocked due to landslide at Ratta Chamb, " Traffic Police said in a tweet at 6 in morning.
They advised people not to travel without confirmation from traffic control unit. "However, SSG road through," they said.
Earlier, the traffic department on Saturday evening had advised people to check the status if the road before any travel.
"Jammu-Srinagar NHW (NH-44): Due to incessant rainfall on whole NH-44, mudslides at Dalwas & Cafeteria-Mehar (Ramban) with intermittent shooting stones at these places, a part of road has been washed away at Panthyal. Further, a number of vehicles are stranded between Nashree and Banihal on Jammu-Srinagar NHW. Therefore, tomorrow on 09-07-2023, in case of fair weather conditions , only stranded vehicles will be allowed to move to their respective destinations, subject to traffic worthy road conditions, " it had said. However, subject to fair weather and good road condition, vehicular movement on Srinagar Sonamarg-Gumari road shall be allowed from both sides viz Srinagar towards Kargil and vice-versa.