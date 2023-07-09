Sgr-Jmu highway continues to remain closed, Mughal road blocked due to landslides

Srinagar, July 09: The Srinagar-Jammu highway continued to remain closed while Mughal road was blocked due to landslides, officials said on Sunday.

"NH-44 is still closed, Mughal road again blocked due to landslide at Ratta Chamb, " Traffic Police said in a tweet at 6 in morning.

They advised people not to travel without confirmation from traffic control unit. "However, SSG road through," they said.

Earlier, the traffic department on Saturday evening had advised people to check the status if the road before any travel.