Sgr-Jmu highway to remain closed on Tuesday as well: Traffic Police

In a statement, the police said that the collective efforts from the UT Administration and NHAI, put in throughout the day, resulted in substantial improvement in the road condition.

"However, complete restoration is expected to take some more time. Accordingly, it has been decided by the UT Administration to keep the traffic on National Highway-44 suspended for tomorrow also i.e. 11.07.2023 (Tuesday), " it said.

Heavy Motor Vehicles(HMVs) are advised to take Mughal Road for journey from Jammu to Srinagar and vice versa.

Traffic is likely to resume on 12.07.2023 (Wednesday), however, next update will be issued tomorrow evening, it said.