Sgr-Leh highway, Mughal road closed for traffic after fresh snowfall

Srinagar, Dec 09: The Srinagar-Leh road was closed on Friday for vehicular movement after fresh snowfall at Zoji La Pass, officials said on Friday.

They said that Mughal road was also closed owing to the snowfall.

Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the Srinagar-Leh highway has been closed keeping in view the slippery condition of the road.