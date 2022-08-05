SHA suspends empanelment of Private hospital

The action against these health care institutions was mainly taken for non-adherence to minimum criteria for empanelment, non-maintenance of quality/service standards as laid under AB-PMJAY-SEHAT scheme and illegal cash payments taken from beneficiary patients.

Earlier, SHA J&K took similar kind of action against Ibn Sena Hospital, Budgam, Quality Healthcare Hospital, Kupwara, Ess Bee Hospital, Kupwara, North Kashmir Hospital, Handwara, Waseem Memorial Hospital, Handwara and Narayana Hrudayalaya hospital Katra and imposed a total penalty of Rs. 44.6 Lakhs on these errant hospitals.