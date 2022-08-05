SHA suspends empanelment of Private hospital

Srinagar, Aug 5: State Health Agency (SHA), J&K today suspended empanelment of Hakeem Sanaullah Hospital, Sopore and imposed a penalty of Rs. 5.81 lakhs and Rs. 4.98 Lakhs on Mohammadia Nursing Home, Pulwama and Florence Hospital, Srinagar respectively, for various fraudulent activities.
The action against these health care institutions was mainly taken for non-adherence to minimum criteria for empanelment, non-maintenance of quality/service standards as laid under AB-PMJAY-SEHAT scheme and illegal cash payments taken from beneficiary patients.
Earlier, SHA J&K took similar kind of action against Ibn Sena Hospital, Budgam, Quality Healthcare Hospital, Kupwara, Ess Bee Hospital, Kupwara, North Kashmir Hospital, Handwara, Waseem Memorial Hospital, Handwara and Narayana Hrudayalaya hospital Katra and imposed a total penalty of Rs. 44.6 Lakhs on these errant hospitals.
Actually, the fraud under AB-PMJAY-SEHAT not only results in financial losses but have a much greater impact on people’s health. AB-PMJAY-SEHAT aims at developing an anti-fraud culture that permeates all aspects of the scheme’s governance. The approach to anti-fraud efforts is based on principles like Transparency, Accountability, Responsibility, Independence, and Reasonability.