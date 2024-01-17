Shaakhsaazi Slowdown | Chinese competition, plastic threats challenge Kashmir’s centuries-old willow wicker craft

Numan Bhat

Srinagar, Jan 17: Willow wicker craft, known locally as KeaniKeam, is a traditional skill in Kashmir.

It involves weaving with willow reeds to create useful items.

Basket weaving, one of the oldest crafts globally, is a common practice in the Valley.

This craft is also called Shaakhsaazi.

The term ‘Shaakhsaazi‘ is derived from two words: ‘Shaakh,’ which refers to thin and flexible branches, and ‘Saazi,’ which means the process of weaving.

Shalabugh, a remote village in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, is known for being the first to master the art of weaving famous willow baskets.

It became a ‘Model Village’ in 2002 and is the biggest producer of these baskets in the area, often referred to as Kashmir’s ‘willow village’.

Almost 90 percent of the villagers have been involved in this craft for the past 50 years, with over 6000 families depending on it for their livelihood.

However, the situation in the village has changed in recent times.

The craft mainly uses willow wood, and one of its unique items is the Kangri (fire pot), a wicker basket used to carry clay pots filled with burning coal.

People hold the Kangri under their warm traditional clothing during the extremely cold winter to stay warm.

Muhammad Ashraf, a 55-year-old artisan, said, “In the past, a large number of people were involved in this craft. Nowadays, most have moved away from it and started different businesses. Many have relocated to the city in search of other jobs.”

He said that there’s a lot of effort involved, but the income is not enough, and young people are not interested in doing it.

“Moreover, the government isn’t actively creating programmes to support artisans,” he said.

The willow wicker industry in Kashmir faced challenges due to the entry of inexpensive Chinese goods with appealing finishes and shiny polish.

Additionally, fake plastic alternatives tried to replace the authentic original willow wicker products, leading to a decline in the industry’s business.

The less expensive Chinese willow is not as strong and doesn’t resist water well, while Kashmiri willow is more durable and water-resistant.

Kashmiri wicker products are natural and have a unique aura and essence that can’t be matched by plastic items.

Ramzan Khan, another artisan, said, “We are not able to export the stock to outside markets or our customers. Now we have a lot of unsold items stacking up in the stores. This has caused losses to us in lakhs of rupees.”

He said that this craft belongs to Kashmir, and should be preserved.

“It’s visually appealing and good for the environment. The authorities should pay attention to it and support the artisans with different initiatives to keep this art alive,” Khan said.