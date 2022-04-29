Shab-e-Qadr, Jumat-ul-Vida observed with religious reverence in Ramban district

Ramban, Apr 29:Shab- e- Qadr and Jumat-ul-Vida last Friday of the holy month of Ramadhan was observed with the religious reverence across the Rambandistrict .

Huge numbers of devotees visited mosques to offer . The biggest congregational prayers were held at grand mosques of RambanBanihalGoolBatoteChanderkoteRamsu and other places where devotees attended religious gatherings.