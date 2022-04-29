Shab-e-Qadr, Jumat-ul-Vida observed with religious reverence in Ramban district

Ramban, Apr 29:Shab- e- Qadr and Jumat-ul-Vida last Friday of the holy month of Ramadhan was observed with the religious reverence across the Rambandistrict .
Huge numbers of devotees visited mosques to offer . The biggest congregational prayers were held at grand mosques of RambanBanihalGoolBatoteChanderkoteRamsu and other places where devotees attended religious gatherings.
Ulemas delivered lectures on importance of Ramadhan and urged people to follow the path of Allah and Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and fully act upon the teachings of Islam.
Ulmahs highlighted the teachings of Islam and various aspects of Shab- e- Qadar.
Special prayers were offered for peace, prosperity and solidarity among Muslims as well as unity of Umah in the mosques.
Shia sect of Muslims living in Chanderkote observe the Friday as “Yoom E Qudas” day for expressing solidarity with Palestinian Muslims in their struggle against Israel.
District administration has made special arrangements for all towns to thwart any untoward incident.