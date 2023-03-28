Shab-e-Qadr to be observed on April 17: J&K Grand Mufti

Talking to reporters after a marathon meeting of Ulema that include Moulana Rahmatullah Qasmi, Ghulam Rasool Hami and Prof Muhammad Tayib Kamili, Moulana Aga Syed Al Hassan Mousivi, Ghulam Muhammad Bhat, Moulana Fayaz Ahmed Rizivi, Masroor Abbas Ansari and others, the Grand Mufti, as reported by news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said: “Shab-e-Qadr will be observed on April 17. Moon sighting will be done on April 20 and if moon is sighted, people will have to offer one day Qaza fasting after Eid.”

He said any decision regarding Eid will be made public after thorough consultation with Ulema. “The MeT department will also be consulted before any announcement,” he said.

Pertinently, earlier, there was a controversy over fasting as Grand Mufti had stated that the people should fast from Friday while the majority of the people in Kashmir had started fasting from Thursday. Grand Mufti had stated he had received no witness about sighting of Ramadhan crescent on Wednesday night.