Shah chairs security review meet, calls for sustained campaign to counter social media propaganda

Shah, who is on a three-day visit to J&K, chaired the crucial security review in Srinagar, where top security officials including J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh, ADGP Vijay Kumar, GoC 15 Corps, DG BSF, IG BSF besides a team of Home Ministry accompanying the Home Minister, were present.

Shah, according to news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), was given a power point presentation over the progress achieved on anti-militancy and anti-infiltration front. “The Home Minister hailed the security agencies for their role post Article 370 in tackling militancy and preventing infiltration,” an official, privy to the meeting said.