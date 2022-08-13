Shah Faesal appointed as deputy secretary in the Ministry of Culture

Srinagar Aug 13: IAS officer Shah Faesal, who quit bureaucracy in 2019 to float political party J&K People's Movement, has been appointed as deputy secretary in the Ministry of Culture, The Indian Express reported.
As per the report, the decision to appoint him in the ministry was approved by the Centre on Thursday. Faesal had been on April 29 that Faesal taken back into the Indian Administrative Service following clearance by the Ministry of Home Affairs and was likely to be posted in New Delhi.
Faesal is the first Kashmiri to top the civil services exams, He served in many capacities in the state with his last position in government being as Managing Director of Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Corporation (JKPDC). In June, 2018, he was selected as an Edward Mason Fellow at Harvard Kennedy School and was supposed to rejoin government service a year later. However, he quit bureaucracy to launch JKPM in 2019.