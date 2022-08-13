Shah Faesal appointed Deputy Secy in Tourism Ministry

New Delhi, Aug 13: Shah Faesal, who had resigned from the IAS to join politics, has been appointed Deputy Secretary in the Tourism Ministry.
In an order issued two days ago, the Department of Personnel and Training appointed Faesal to the Tourism Ministry.
Recently, Faesal had given an application seeking reinstatement in the services, which was accepted by the Centre.
After two months, the Centre gave this responsibility to Faesal.
Faesal topped the IAS examination in 2010.
After resigning from the services in 2019, Faesal floated the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement party.
However, in 2020, Faisal quit politics and started giving hints of his willingness to rejoin the services.