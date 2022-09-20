Shah Faesal withdraws from SC plea challenging Article 370 abrogation

Srinagar, Sep 20: Months after being reinstated, IAS officer Shah Faesal has reportedly withdrawn his petition from the Supreme Court which challenged the Presidential order to scrap Article 370.
As per Bar and Bench, Faesal has withdrawn his petition from the apex court challenging the Presidential order to scrap Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
Faesal was among 23 petitioners who had challenged the Centre’s decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370.
Faesal’s decision to withdraw the petition comes months after he was taken back into the Indian Administrative Service in April this year and appointed Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Culture.
Faesal resigned from service in protest in 2019 to float his own political party in Jammu and Kashmir. However, his resignation had never been accepted by the government and he withdrew it later.