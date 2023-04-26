Shah Rukh Khan wraps up 'Dunki' shoot in Sonamarg

Shah Rukh Khan arrived in Kashmir on Apilr 24, for the shooting at Sonamarg. He was joined by his co-star Tapsee Pannu and both shoot few scenes of the film near Thajiwas Glacier and Gaganger area in Sonamarg.

"The shooting for a portion of the movie scheduled at Sonamarg has been completed and the crew is returning to Srinagar. Some portion of a song is likely to be shot in south Kashmit on Thursday, " sources familiar with the developments told Greater Kashmir.