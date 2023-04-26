Shah Rukh Khan wraps up 'Dunki' shoot in Sonamarg

Sonamarg, Apr 26: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday wrapped up his shooting for 'Dunki' film which was underway at famous resort Sonamarg in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district for last three days.
Shah Rukh Khan arrived in Kashmir on Apilr 24, for the shooting at Sonamarg. He was joined by his co-star Tapsee Pannu and both shoot few scenes of the film near Thajiwas Glacier and Gaganger area in Sonamarg.
"The shooting for a portion of the movie scheduled at Sonamarg has been completed and the crew is returning to Srinagar. Some portion of a song is likely to be shot in south Kashmit on Thursday, " sources familiar with the developments told Greater Kashmir.
They said that the film crew will return to Mumbai on Friday. Sources in the film unit said the four-day shooting schedule of ‘Dunki’ in the Valley includes outdoor locales of Sonamarg and Dal Lake in Srinagar. In Sonamarg, the song sequence has the breathtaking background of the Thajwas Glacier and the glistening waters of the roaring Sindh stream that flows through the middle of the meadow. A source close to the project says, “Dunki would be SRK’s most out-of-the-box film since Swades.”
“Dunki” is directed by RajKumar Hirani and is set to hit the theatre in December, 2023.
After the record breaking success of Pathaan, the actor has two back to back releases, “Dunki” and “Jawan” in his kitty.
Pertinently, the last high-profile shooting schedule in Sonamarg included Salman Khan’s “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” and “Race 3.” Recently, Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani were in Sonamarg for the shooting of their upcoming film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'.
Sonamarg has always been at the heart of super-hit romantic Bollywood movies like Yash Chopra’s ‘Silsila’ and ‘Kabhi Kabhie’.
The arrival of Shah Rukh Khan in Sonamarg has come as an added attraction for hundreds of tourists visiting the hill station these days. In addition to the tourists, local youth are also thronging the hill station to have a glimpse of their favourite actor, but were disappointed as they could not meet him.