Shahid, Baseer visit various ‘Dhoks’ for firsthand assessment

Pulwama, Aug 9 : Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary and Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama, Baseer-Ul-Haq Choudhary visited various ‘Dhoks’ in Sangarwani area for firsthand assessment of assistance to migratory tribal families camping in these areas.
More than 5000 migratory tribal families camp at various Dhoks or highland pastures during summer including Rangtaar, Dalelpathri, Gogapathri , Saidpathri, Kehrot, Shidak , Pathri , Sangam, Chorkhal, Kattar, Walakhain , Manniwala, Gaddar, Namblan, Hamkhal, Mariwala, Nandalal, Walakhai and Kolipathri. These families migrate from various areas of Reasi, Ramban, Poonch and Pulwama.
The 1st Survey of Transhumant population i.e migratory tribal families was conducted in 2021 by the tribal affairs department in coordination with district administration and planning and statistics organisation which included the analysis of socio-economic indicators and access to various essential facilities including healthcare, education and livelihood. Based on the survey a number of new initiatives have been rolled out by the Government.
Dr Shahid interacted with representatives of various tribal hamlets and women groups. It was decided that women self-help groups will be constituted with support of districts administration and National Rural Livelihood Mission. Each SHG of tribal women will be provided Rs one lakh revolving fund by the dept and Skilling courses will be conducted by the district Administration.
Deputy Commissioner, Baseer Choudhary redressed various issues and grievances raised by the people which included demand for sanction of a bridge connected nearly half a dozen Dhoks. The administration has recently provided tents to hundreds of migratory families and relief to the families affected by untimely snowfall.
A number of points related fo tribal welfare including the efforts for access to healthcare and preservation of culture and traditional Knowledge were also discussed apart from opportunities in eco-tourism in consonance with sustainability and conservation norms involving tribal youth.