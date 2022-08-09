Shahid, Baseer visit various ‘Dhoks’ for firsthand assessment

More than 5000 migratory tribal families camp at various Dhoks or highland pastures during summer including Rangtaar, Dalelpathri, Gogapathri , Saidpathri, Kehrot, Shidak , Pathri , Sangam, Chorkhal, Kattar, Walakhain , Manniwala, Gaddar, Namblan, Hamkhal, Mariwala, Nandalal, Walakhai and Kolipathri. These families migrate from various areas of Reasi, Ramban, Poonch and Pulwama.

The 1st Survey of Transhumant population i.e migratory tribal families was conducted in 2021 by the tribal affairs department in coordination with district administration and planning and statistics organisation which included the analysis of socio-economic indicators and access to various essential facilities including healthcare, education and livelihood. Based on the survey a number of new initiatives have been rolled out by the Government.