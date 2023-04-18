Shahid Choudhary, Sehrish Asghar chosen for PM’s award for excellence in public admin

Srinagar, April 18: Chief Executive Officer Mission Youth Jammu and Kashmir and Deputy Commissioner Baramulla have been selected for prestigious PM’s award for excellence in public administration. This is the highest award in the country in civil services.KNS reported that Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, CEO Mission Youth J&K and Secretary to Government and DC Baramulla Dr Syed Sehrish Asghar have been selected for the coveted award.
Meanwhile, Lt Governor Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha has felicitated and congratulated the officer for being selected for this award. “Congratulations & best wishes to Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, and Dr Syed Sehrish for prestigious Prime Minister's Award for Excellence in Public Administration-2022 in category of Innovation (State) and Aspirational District Programme respectively. Keep it up,” office of Lg J&K tweeted.