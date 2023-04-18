Shahid Choudhary, Sehrish Asghar chosen for PM’s award for excellence in public admin

Meanwhile, Lt Governor Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha has felicitated and congratulated the officer for being selected for this award. “Congratulations & best wishes to Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, and Dr Syed Sehrish for prestigious Prime Minister's Award for Excellence in Public Administration-2022 in category of Innovation (State) and Aspirational District Programme respectively. Keep it up,” office of Lg J&K tweeted.